Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Jacksonville

Julian Williams (Photo Courtesy: JSO)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted for murder.

Julian Williams, 36, is wanted for a murder that took place on Sunday July 23 at a gas station located at 7410 Blanding Boulevard.

He has an active warrant for murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the location of this wanted murder suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

