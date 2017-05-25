WTLV
Police search for man who robbed a credit union in Lakeshore with a gun

If you know who he is you're asked to call JSO.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a credit union robbery in Lakeshore Thursday morning.

The suspect entered the First Florida Credit Union on Hamilton Street and St. Johns Avenue at 12:12 p.m. and showed a handgun to the tellers, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

He then demanded money and got some before fleeing west down St. Johns Avenue on foot. No one saw a vehicle.

No one was injured in the robbery, police say.

Anyone who knows the identity or location of this unknown armed bank robbery suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

