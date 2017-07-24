Police responding to Wells Fargo bank robbery

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of reported bank robbery on Blanding Blvd.

According to police, a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank located at 4328 Blanding Blvd and waiting in line. Police say once the man got up to the teller line, he brandished a weapon and received an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man appears to be in his 30's wearing a black cap, black shirt, black shirt and had a white bag with him.

Police say the man fled in a dark colored SUV. There were about 14 people inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported. Surveillance photos of the suspect will be released through the PIO.

Armed Bank Robbery being worked right now - Wells Fargo bank located at 4328 Blanding Boulevard. #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 24, 2017

