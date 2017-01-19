Police release video of attempted murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released video of a suspect wanted for the Jan. 7 shooting that happened at the 4800 block of Park Avenue.

Police say they think the person in the video is connected to the shooting.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity or location of this unknown person is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



