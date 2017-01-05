Police release ID of armed robbery suspect who shot store clerk

Suspect in armed robbery that led to clerk shot, 01/05/2017. Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have identified the suspect who shot a clerk in the face during an armed robbery on the city's Westside Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect, Martinis Jerome Williams, 31, entering Bill's Food Store on Confederate Point Road near Blanding Boulevard. He was seen pointing a revolver at the clerk, identified as Richard Tucker, and demanded money. After Tucker handed over the money, Williams shot him in the face and took off on foot, police say.

Witnesses told police that they saw Williams changed clothes while he was in the store. Witnesses also told police his description and direction of travel, leading to a quick arrest.

First responders took Tucker to the hospital. He is now in critical condition.

Police records show that Williams is a convicted felon.

