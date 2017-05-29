WTLV
One dead, one injured following shooting in Brentwood

First Coast News , WTLV 12:27 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened in the Brentwood neighborhood Monday morning. 

According to police, the shooting happened at the Roosevelt Gardens subdivision at around 10 a.m. Police report two people were shot,  we've learned one man has died and another taken to the hospital. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

