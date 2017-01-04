Police: Man tries to rob the Fun Zone on Blanding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office an unknown suspect entered Fun Zone on Blanding attempting to rob the business on Christmas Day.

Police say the suspect walked to the front counter, displayed a note stating he was armed and demanded money.

According to police, the employee told the suspect that she was not allowed to do that and the suspect ran out the front door got into a vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone who knows the identity or location of this unknown attempted armed robbery suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.