Police: Man shot in the neck on the Westside

A man was shot in the neck on the westside of town early Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sherri's Office reports.

According to police, the male was located inside the Grassy Pond Apartments located at 5641 California Ave with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not sure what led up to the shooting and say the suspect has not been located at this time. Aggravated Battery Detective and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene.

