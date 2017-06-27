WTLV
Police: Man shot in the leg following dispute

First Coast News , WTLV 5:19 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

A man was shot in the leg in Arlington following an early morning dispute, police say. 

According to police, two adult men were involved in a dispute on Pompano st. and police say that's when one of the men was shot in the leg. 

Police say one man is in custody. 

The man was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police say. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

