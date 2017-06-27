Police: Man shot in the leg following dispute

A man was shot in the leg in Arlington following an early morning dispute, police say.

According to police, two adult men were involved in a dispute on Pompano st. and police say that's when one of the men was shot in the leg.

Police say one man is in custody.

The man was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police say. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

