Police: Man leaves three year old in car while committing home invasion

Kareem Jamel Mutcherson, 23, is facing multiple counts PHOTO: Marion County Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Fla.- A Gainesville man is accused of committing a armed home invasion while leaving a three year old child in the car, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. at a home on Silver Lane in Ocala.

Five victims in the home say a shirtless man covered in tattoos, wearing a bandana over his face and blue jeans, came into the home armed with a gun and forcefully took an Xbox, a Wii, a Play Station 3, and video games.

Police say the suspect, Kareem Jamel Mutcherson, 24, also pistol whipped one of the victims, causing minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says while on their way to the home, they stopped a car driving away and found Mutcherson, with the video game system and the three year old in the car.

Mutcherson told police one of the female victims had "given him the Xbox as a birthday gift" and denied committing the robbery.

The child was not hurt and is now in the custody of family members.

Mutcherson is charged with Home Invasion with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, marijuana possession, and driving with a suspended license.

© 2017 WTLV-TV