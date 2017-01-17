JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the 2016 murder of Eddie Edward Brown.

According to a news conference Tuesday, Philieza Lopano and Blair Alexander Terry were both arrested in connection to Brown's murder.

According to police, Brown's body was spotted lying in the middle of road. Police later learned that Brown may have been involved in a drug transaction earlier in the day.

From surveillance video, police learned Lopano had gone into Brown's motel room and later left with Brown. According to police, the two were seen getting into a car. Police say Terry was later seen getting into the same vehicle with Brown and Lopanao.

“That was the last time Eddie was seen alive,” Gallaher said. “Detectives located the vehicle later and processed it. They found forensic admissible evidence that linked Lopano and Terry back to the crime.”

Police have charged Philieza Lopano and Blair Alexander Terry with murder.

