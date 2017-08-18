Police looking for man accused of robbing Fun Spot

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is accused of robbing Fun Spot located at 6301 San Juan Avenue.

According to police, the unknown man knocked on the door of the business and asked the clerk if he could play games inside the business. The suspect entered the door and pulled a black handgun and pointed it at the clerk, police say.

The suspect opened the cash register, took the money and the clerk's purse and fled out of the front door.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the location or identity of this armed robbery suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

