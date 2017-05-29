Police: Jacksonville man charged with attempted murder following Westside shooting

Napoleon Brown (Photo: JSO)

A Jacksonville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on the Westside on Sunday, authorities said.

Napoleon Brown, 28, was arrested after the victim gave police his name, description and vehicle type following the shooting in the 5700 block of Banyan Drive, according to an arrest report.

Brown returned to the scene after the incident and was taken into custody, per the report.

His victim showed up to UF Health with injuries to his face and hand around 5 a.m., authorities said.

The victim had a friend take him to the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police initially stated that Brown and the victim didn't know each other. However, the victim told police that he and Brown have been friends "for a long time," according to the arrest report.

The friend of the gunshot wound victim was also said to have "several abrasions" on his chest and right arm.

Larry Wilson, a neighbor we spoke to said he heard people arguing then a gunshot.

“I know a gun when I hear a gun. I was inside in bed and all I heard was an argument and one single gunshot, then a woman scream," Wilson said.

The victim in the shooting suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

