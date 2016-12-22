Police: Jacksonville man arrested after throwing child against a wall

(JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports 28-year-old Xavier Durden was arrested after allegedly throwing a child into a wall.

Police say Durden was arguing with someone in the dining room when the child asked the suspect to "calm down."

That's when police say Durden told the child to "stay in a child's place" and asked the child what he plans to do about it. Police say the suspect then walked up to the victim and grabbed him with both hands and threw him against the wall causing them both to go to the floor.

Durden punched the victim in the face and left the home. Police later arrested Durden. His bond is set at $5,003.