Police chase alleged carjacker, crashes in Northside yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A police chase of an alleged carjacker ended in the front yard of a home on Jacksonville's Northside, police on the scene and neighbors tell First Coast News.

The chase began after police spotted the pickup from the reported carjacking.

Police are still on scene collecting evidence. The crash happened at the 4100 block of Starratt Road.

A shed in the front yard of the home was hit by the fleeing car, but there was no damage to the home and no injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has taken the suspect into custody.

Nobody was hurt in the chase and crash.