Police investigating shooting on Grothe street

A man sustained non-life threatening wounds to his leg and torso following a shooting early Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:09 a.m. in the 1400 block of Grothe Street. Police said an adult male was taken to UF Health with a gunshot wound to his leg and torso.

Police say another vehicle with two people inside was also struck by the gunfire and called the police.

Anyone with info concerning this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's non-emergency phone number 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).

