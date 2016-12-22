Police are on scene at Anders Boulevard investigating a reported death. (Photo: JSO)

Police said that a man was found deceased and floating in a retention pond in a park in the 10000 block of Anders Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Homicide Unit are in the preliminary stages of their investigation at this time, so details are scarce. However, they did say that someone who was walking through the park spotted the body and called police at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The dive team has been called out to recover the body.

