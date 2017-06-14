Police investigating deadly shooting on the Westside

One man is dead and another person is being questioned following a deadly shooting on the Westside of town, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, they responded to a shooting at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When on the scene, police discovered a victim who was shot and later pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 8100 block of April St. According to police, two vehicles were seen leaving the area immediately following the shooting, a green SUV and a burgundy vehicle. Police say a green SUV matching the description of the vehicle was stopped on 103rd St. The driver of the vehicle is being questioned, police say.

The homicide unit is currently investigating this fatal shooting. If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please contact JSO Homicide through the non-emergency number or through CrimeStoppers.

