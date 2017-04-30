Man takes his own life after SWAT call-out in Northwest Jacksonville

PHOTO: Julia Jenae

A seven hour SWAT standoff in Northwest Jacksonville ended on Sunday with the suspect taking his own life, according to police.

At 1:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 3100 block of West 15th Street based on reports of a man threatening to harm himself and his children.

JSO Chief of Patrol East, Adam Brown, said when authorities arrived the man was barricaded inside his home alone.

With SWAT on scene, negotiators attempted to convince the man over megaphone to leave the home peaceably. A five block radius around the home was taped off by police for security.

During the standoff, Brown said JSO obtained two felony arrest warrants on the man for sexual battery and domestic violence.

After negotiation attempts failed, Brown said at 8:10 p.m. the door of the home was breached. More attempts to contact the man followed until police heard a gunshot from inside the home, Brown said.

Authorities entered and found the man dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police are not releasing the man's identity until next of kin are notified. Family members told First Coast News the man is in his late twenties.

