Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that took place in the Forestview Community Park area on Saturday.

Cecil Calvin Bronner, Jr., 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 4200 block of Kenddle Road around 6:40 a.m., police said.

The murder investigation is ongoing.

