Police: Former church choir director arrested for capital sexual battery against young girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former church choir director was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, and police believe there may be more victims, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Anderson Brown, 56, faces a capital felony charge of sexual battery and another felony charge of sale, distribution or showing of obscene material to minors. His bond was set at $200,006.

The suspect allegedly confessed to sexually battering a child, and investigators are concerned there are other outstanding victims.

Police responded at about 5:14 p.m. Saturday for the sexual battery. The young girl, whose age was not released in the police report, told investigators Brown allegedly touched her “private part” and engaged in sexual intercourse with her, according to the report.

Brown previously worked for Murray Hill United Methodist Church, with the office manager there confirming his employment ended back in 2008. The church is not releasing a statement at this time.

While working at the church located at 4101 College Street, Brown taught mid-teens to adults.

“It does not appear he had unsupervised direct contact with the youth programs but was active in church functions.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspect or aware of someone who has been victimized by him is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

