Police found man shot on Lynton street

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death on Lynton St.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an adult male lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning.

The man later died at the hospital, police report.

At this time there is no suspect information

It's still early in the investigation process, so police can't say much at this time. @FCN2go — Patrick Lloyd (@PatrickLloydTV) January 16, 2017

(© 2017 WTLV)