Police found man shot on Lynton street

First Coast News , WTLV 9:35 AM. EST January 16, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death on  Lynton St. 

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an adult male lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the incident  happened at around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. 

The man later died at the hospital, police report. 

At this time there is no suspect information

