Police confirm three teens shot in Arlington area; schools no longer on lockdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Three teens were shot in the 8100 block of Alderman Road in Arlington on Thursday, police said.

According to Duval County Public Schools, three of the schools in the area were on code red lockdown: Terry Parker High School, Arlington Middle, and Parkwood Heights Elementary. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The same three schools were on lockdown earlier this week for a dispute in the area.

Three people have been detained by police, including one who was wounded during the shooting.

