Police arrest Jacksonville burglary suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection with several burglaries in the area.

Police say 21-year-old Jon Brynildsen and 46-year-old and Willie Evans have been arrested for multiple counts of burglary and dealing in stolen property.

Police say a total of 16 appliances were recovered and five cases have been cleared. Clay County Sheriff’s Office also were able to clear cases from this investigation.

According to police, the suspects would enter vacant homes, steal appliances, and sell them to a store in the Arlington area.

