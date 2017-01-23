JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested 30-year-old Charles Carter in connection to at least two separate sexual batteries.

According to police, Carter was taken into custody on Sunday and is now currently in jail.

Police say Carter used the same tactics to lure his victims into an abandoned building, by offering smokes.

Police are now asking for other victims to come forward.

According to the booking report, Carter is being held on a $1,000,003 bond.

