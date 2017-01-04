2 people shot in downtown Jacksonville near Art Walk: Police

Police have blocked off several blocks in downtown Jacksonville after two people were shot near Art Walk.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two people were shot in downtown Jacksonville near the 100 block of N. Laura Street. Authorities say the injuries to the victims are not life-threatening.

Art Walk usually ends around 9 p.m., but people stay out past that time to enjoy the downtown Jacksonville nightlife. We are waiting for police to update us on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.