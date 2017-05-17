Palatka woman arrested after fire started to burn beer boxes sets off wildfire

Tina Marie Barnard, 51. (Photo: PCSO)

A Palatka woman was arrested Wednesday for starting a fire to burn beer boxes in her backyard that would eventually set off a five-acre wildfire, deputies say.

Tina Marie Barnard, 51, reportedly started the fire Tuesday afternoon outside a home near State Road 207 in Putnam County, authorities say. That fire quickly spread to a nearby thicket of trees that quickly burned up five acres before fire crews put it out.

It took several fire departments to bring out several crews and many pieces of heavy equipment to halt the blaze, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office says. It took five hours to put the fire out.

A warrant was obtained for Barnard's arrest Wednesday and she was taken to Putnam County Jail on $2,000 bond for one misdemeanor count of illegal burning and one misdemeanor count of reckless burning.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in a statement that only a fool would burn trash during a burn ban.

