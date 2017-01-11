Lakensha Smith-Loyd,27, of Orlando, is charged with aiding a murder suspect.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two people are under arrest Wednesday for helping the man wanted in the shooting death of his former girlfriend. The same man is wanted in the death of an Orlando officer.

The Orange County sheriff has charged a man with helping Markeith Loyd flee the scene after killing of his former girlfriend.

Zarghee Mayan faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to WKMG, for helping Loyd flee the scene after Loyd allegedly shot Sade Dixon, Loyd's former girlfriend, on Dec. 13. Mayan

Mayan reportedly told authorities that Loyd has worn a bullet-proof vest since Dixon's death.

Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, of Orlando, also is charged with helping Loyd avoid law enforcement after he allegedly killed Dixon.

Loyd is wanted in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, the Orlando officer who was killed on Monday.

Mayan told authorities that Loyd asked him for food and money, and heard Loyd say he would shoot any police who tried to stop him.

