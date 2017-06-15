Orlando City Soccer star Cyle Larin arrested on DUI charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) -- Orlando City Soccer Club star Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence, troopers said.

When he was pulled over, Larin was driving on the wrong side of Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando, troopers said.

Larin was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Thursday by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who spotted his Cadillac entering Orange Avenue from the South Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp in the wrong direction, according to an arrest report.

As Larin came to a stop, someone driving a Mercedes was able to stop in time to prevent a head-on crash, according to the arrest report.

Troopers said Larin’s eyes were “extremely bloodshot and glassy,” and there was an “obvious odor of alcoholic beverage omitting from the vehicle,” according to an arrest report.

He told the trooper that he and a female companion had just left a club where he had two or three drinks.

Larin took two breathalyzer tests after being taken into custody, troopers said. On the first test he registered a .179 and on the second he registered a .182, according to the arrest report. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Larin was Major League Soccer's rookie of the year in 2015, scoring 17 goals. He had 14 in 2016 and eight so far this season.

The Lions lost to Miami City FC 3-1 Wednesday night at Orlando City Stadium.

