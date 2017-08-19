‘Operation Cruel Summer' nabs 2 more men in undercover child sex sting, bringing total to 19

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Deion Tancayo Crutcher, left, and 22-year-old Ryan Dustin Kersey, right.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that two more men have been arrested in connection to their undercover child sex sting called “Operation Cruel Summer.”

The sheriff’s office shared mugshots and details regarding the two arrests on their Facebook page.

The 18th man arrested was 25-year-old Deion Tancayo Crutcher, of Palm Coast. He was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; transmit information harmful to minors and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Crutcher allegedly tried to solicit sex acts from who he believed was a female minor. He was remains in custody at the St. Johns County jail in lieu of bond totaling $7,500.

The 19th man arrested, 22-year-old Ryan Dustin Kersey of Hastings, turned himself in to authorities Saturday and was charged with three counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child for sex and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

While at the jail, Kersey was served with an outstanding warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. That warrant has no bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff David B. Shoar initially announced the arrest of 17 people between the ages of 19 and 60. Several of them already had criminal records and some of them traveled from other states to allegedly try and have sex with minors, according to a previous report.

The investigation is ongoing.

