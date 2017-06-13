Arrest made in downtown stabbing after fight over drugs

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has cordoned off the 100 block of East Beaver Street as it conducts an investigation into a death Monday morning. (Dan Scanlan/Florida Times-Union)

JACKSONVILLE: An arrest has been made in a stabbing that took place early Monday morning in downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Cody Beatrice, 23, with the stabbing of Edward Clark, 44.

Police say the two men were arguing over drugs just before 5 a.m. when Clark of them was stabbed. JSO Lt. Steve Gallaher said Tuesday that Beatrice approached a group of people including Clark, asking them to share their drugs. The group told him to go away. Minutes later, Beatrice approached Clark and got into an argument, where Gallahaer said Beatrice stabbed Clark.

Clark died in surgery at UF Health.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, and Clark was caught after a short foot chase nearby, police said.

Gallaher said all of the people involved in the dispute are homeless.

© 2017 WTLV-TV