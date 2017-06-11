WTLV
One injured in shooting outside San Pablo Rd. Walmart

First Coast News , WTLV 5:12 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

One person is injured following a shooting outside of a Walmart Neighborhood Market Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, the person shot was found inside the Walmart with a gunshot wound. Police say the shooting took place in the parking lot by two unknown suspects. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Police report. 

Anyone who has information about this incident to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. 

