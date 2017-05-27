One dead following triple shooting on the westside

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms three people were shot on the westside of town early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 6300 Block of Rawhyde Trail, police report.

According to police, one of the people in the shooting has died and two others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the two people sent to the hospital were juveniles. Police say the shooting happened inside and are working to gather more information as this is an ongoing investigation.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

