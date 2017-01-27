One dead, one injured in Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports two people were shot late Thursday night in the 10300 block of Agave Road.

According to police, one of the victims, identified as Victortadao Maurice Hobbs, Jr., 18, died on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

At this time, police say the victim's condition is deemed to be non-life threatening. The ages of the victims were not immediately provided, though police say they are between the ages of 16 and 35.

Police are still investigating this case and interviewing witnesses. If you know anything about this crime you are asked to contact police immediately.

