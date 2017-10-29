One dead in Lackawanna after Saturday night shooting

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Police went to a residence on the 2000 block of Fleming St. in response to a shooting Saturday night.

According to a release from authorities, when they arrived on scene they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They 37-year-old male was hanging out with a group of people when he was shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Details are scarce at this time but police are investigating. They are unsure whether the unknown suspects fled on foot or by vehicle.

