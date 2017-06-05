On Your Side: Hemming Park Five gathers for protest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Five people were shot and killed in an act of workplace violence
-
About 3,000 gallons of toxic waste water released
-
24-year-old with potentially life-threatening injuries after diving into shallow water in St. Aug
-
More than 64,000 pills seized from Georgia man
-
Arlington neighborhood has another crime incident; 87 since January 1
-
JSO investigating death near the Landing
-
Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course
-
OYS Vacation Rental
More Stories
-
Six dead, including gunman, in Orlando-area…Jun. 5, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Trump won't block Comey testimony, White House saysJun. 5, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
Wetter and stormierJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.