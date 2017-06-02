Officers: Driver seen drinking beer, chase ends in crash in Bradford County

A car chase ends in a crash in Bradford County Friday.

Bradford County deputies and Starke police officers were notified about a reckless driver on the roads. They say a witness saw the driver drink beer while driving.

Authorities tried to stop the driver, but a short pursuit ensued. The driver crashed the vehicle near the Walmart near 48th Street and US 301 in Starke.

Photo: Bradford County Sheriff's Office

The driver was taken into custody. Authorities didn't release the extent of the driver's injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

