School bus shot at on Westside; no students injured

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No one was injured in a school bus shooting on the Westside of Jacksonville on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon in the area of MacGregor Drive and North Peter Rabbit Drive near Cedar Hill Elementary School, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Students from Crystal Springs Elementary and Chaffee Trail Elementary were on the bus as the time of the shooting, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson.

There were 18 students on the bus at the time of the shooting but police said there were no injuries.

Two windows were broken on the bus and police said they believe the weapon was a BB gun.

There are no suspect in custody at this time, police said.

