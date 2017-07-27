No bond set for man accused of 1974 murder of Freddie Farah

A judge has set no bond for the man accused of killing Freddie Farah back in 1974.

In New Orleans, almost a full 43 years later, street performer Johnie L. Miller was arrested in connection to Farah's murder.

On Wednesday, May 22, 1974, Freddie Farah was working in the convenience store he owned - Grand Park Food Store - on Kings Road in Jacksonville.

While giving change to a customer, Miller walked in and pointed a gun at him. He wanted money.

Farah moved around the counter and the suspect got in front of the cash register. Just moments later, Miller fired his gun and ran. Farah would die a short while later.

For the armed robbery charge, a $250,000 bond was set.

Miller is due back in court on August 17 and says he's looking to hire his own lawyer.

