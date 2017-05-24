New Orleans street performer faces extradition to Jacksonville for 1974 murder

Freddie Farah, left, was shot and killed in the 1970s. His case went cold for four decades, but in May, police arrested Johnie L. Miller, right, in connection to his death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was considered one of the oldest and coldest cases in Jacksonville, but more than four decades later, the murder of Freddie Farah was finally solved.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press conference detailing the arrest of the murder suspect, Johnie L. Miller, 60, in New Orleans last week. He will be extradited to Jacksonville.

On May 22, 1974, Farah was working at Grand Park Food Store on Kings Road, a convenience store he owned. According to Project Cold Case, a website dedicated to solving cold cases, while Farah helped a customer, a man walked into the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. While Farah moved around the counter and allowed the suspect access to the cash register, the suspect shot Farah and fled. Farah died shortly after.

JSO said Farahs' uncle heard the gunshots and saw the suspect flee the scene. He couldn't make out the man's identity. The only description given of the suspect at the time was that he was a black man.

Farah's case would go unsolved for 43 years.

JSO was able to pull fingerprints from the scene, but the technology at the time prevented police from identifying them. JSO tried to reexamine the fingerprints in 1998 using the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), but still failed. It wasn't until 2016 when police were able to identify the prints. Using an improved version of AFIS technology, police connected the prints to Miller, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

"The best layman's description that I can provide to you is, think of a black-and-white TV, then a color TV, then an HGTV," JSO Sheriff Mike Williams said. "That type of process in terms of technology improving over the course of the years."

Miller use to live in Jacksonville. Public records show he lived on West 3rd Street until 1989. Upon investigating, JSO learned Miller moved to New Orleans in the early '90s.

JSO sent crews to New Orleans and learned from Miller's former landlord that he was working as a street performer. According to the New Orleans Advocate, Miller was popularly known as "Uncle Louie" around the French Quarter for more than two decades. He would stand for hours in one place pretending to be a statue. He would also pose as Uncle Sam and pretend to walk a stuffed dog, the Advocate reports.

Authorities were able to locate Miller while he was performing. On May 16, they arrested Miller. He is being held in New Orleans without bail.

At Wednesday's press conference, Farah's surviving family - his wife, three daughters and son - were present.

"We're relieved," Farah's son, Bobby, said when asked about getting answers after four decades. "We never thought we'd see the day."

Miller faces extradition to Jacksonville. The New Orleans Advocate reports that he is scheduled to appear in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court for an extradition hearing on June 26.

