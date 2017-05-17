Nearly $30K in Apple products stolen from Town Center's Apple store

The Apple logo is displayed at a store in the central business district of Sydney on April 6, 2017. Apple was on April 6 taken to court by Australia's consumer watchdog for violating laws by allegedly refusing to look at or repair some iPads and iPhones previously serviced by a third party. / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PETER PARKS)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 30 Apple products worth around $30,000 were stolen from the Apple Store at the St. Johns Town Center Tuesday.

An off-duty officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office discovered the store was burglarized after its alarm was going off and its front glass door was shattered.

The officer scoped the property, but didn't see any suspects. The officer looked at surveillance video and saw four unidentified suspects enter the store and steal merchandise.

A different, on-duty officer was called out later that night to I-295 and Baymeadows Road in reference to several Apple products laying on the side of the highway. That officer found 15 iPhones and 18 iPads, totalling $28,598.

A witness told police they saw a dark color four-door sedan with possible damage to the front of the vehicle taking off from where the Apple products were found.

The products were returned to the store.

JSO is now investigating.

