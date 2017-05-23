Nearly $300K in jewelry and coins stolen from Ponte Vedra home

(Photo: KING 5)

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. -- A Ponte Vedra man is the victim of a second home burglary in two years, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the resident told police he left his home at around noon on Saturday and when he returned he found someone had forcefully entered him home and took a safe containing thousands of dollars in jewelry and coins.

Deputies say this man has been the victim of a previous home burglary just last year. According to officials, during that burglary, jewelry was taken from a jewelry hutch. That same hutch was ransacked in the most recent burglary, deputies report.

Deputies canvassed the surrounding area, with no results.

