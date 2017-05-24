Nationwide BOLO issued for man accused of sexual assault who cut off ankle bracelet

Police lights.

A nationwide alert has been issued by Bradford County authorities after a sex offender living in Starke, Florida cut off his ankle bracelet Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office say Michael Joseph Case, 37, was arrested one year ago on charges of sexual assault on a juvenile between the ages of 12 - 18.

The judge in his case placed him under house arrested after a crime lab took a long time to process the evidence in the case against him, the sheriff's office says.

Case was about to enter a plea agreement, but cut off his ankle monitor Wednesday morning and is on the run.

He is not considered a public danger at this point, but authorities are asking for anyone who might know where Case went to contact them immediately.

