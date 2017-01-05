NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -- The Nassau County mother accused of killing her sons while driving under the influence after leaving a Halloween party has plead not guilty in court on Thursday.

Tanya Capallia Eason, 33, was arrested back in December on two counts of felony while driving under the influence.

The Florida Highway Patrol said she was drinking heavily and crashed her car into a utility pole near Lonnie Crews Road and Lina Road, killed her two sons, Nehemiah Capallia-Bird, 8, and Nicholai Capallia, 9, and injured six other teens and children in the car following a Halloween party.

