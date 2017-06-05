Nassau County investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting
According to authorities, gunshots could be heard in the background of the 911 call and in total three neighbors called regarding the incident. When deputies arrived, one deputy confronted the suspect who then turned their weapon at the deputy, who shot t
WTLV 6:18 PM. EDT June 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Five people were shot and killed in an act of workplace violence
-
24-year-old with potentially life-threatening injuries after diving into shallow water in St. Aug
-
About 3,000 gallons of toxic waste water released
-
More than 64,000 pills seized from Georgia man
-
JSO investigating death near the Landing
-
Arlington neighborhood has another crime incident; 87 since January 1
-
OYS Vacation Rental
-
Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course
More Stories
-
Six dead, including gunman, in Orlando-area…Jun. 5, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Trump won't block Comey testimony, White House saysJun. 5, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
Acting US ambassador to China resigns over Trump…Jun. 5, 2017, 6:02 p.m.