Nassau County investigating second murder-suicide of the week

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office logo. (NCSO)

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its second murder-suicide in a week, this one occurring late Thursday in Callahan, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Investigators said the incident began at about 7 p.m. with an argument inside a home on Swallowfork Avenue between 36-year-old James Aaron Proffitt’s mother and aunt over a parking space. Both women live in the home, Leeper said.

Proffitt, who also lives there, became involved in the argument, then got a handgun from his room, Leeper said. He shot and killed his 55-year-old aunt, Melinda Sue Lein, then shot and killed himself, the sheriff said.

Leeper said no other incidents have been reported at the home just east of U.S. 301 and south of the community, while Proffitt had no criminal history.

Domestic issues apparently fueled an apparent New Year’s Eve murder-suicide in the 12000 block of County Road 121 in Bryceville, the Sheriff’s Office said. William Lowell Stanley, 43, used a rifle to shoot his 43-year-old wife, Rebecca Suzanne Stanley, 40, before turning the gun on himself, according to Leeper. The deaths left their sons, ages 8 and 12, orphaned. Both boys were asleep when the shooting occurred, the older boy dialing 911 after he woke up and found his parents dead in their bedroom, the sheriff said.