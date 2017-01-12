Nassau County couple arrested for child neglect after being found passed out: Report

Cameron Wagoner (left) and Brittney Wagoner (right). (Photo: Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

A Hilliard couple was arrested Wednesday night for child neglect after a deputy found them passed out in an RV and their two children running freely throughout a campground at night, an arrest report shows.

Cameron Lee Wagoner, 37 and Brittney Lee Wagoner, 32, were booked into Nassau County Jail after both were found by a deputy passed out from what the deputy believed was alcohol while their kids were in the care of another person at the Oak Hill Campground, a report shows.

A woman was with both the young child and the toddler when she called the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. When the deputy arrived, he made his way to the RV where he found Brittney passed out on the couch.

It took him 12 minutes to wake her, the report says, and when she woke up her breath reeked of alcohol.

Cameron was passed out in a pool of his own urine in the bedroom of the RV.

The deputy noted both children were running freely throughout an RV park at 10 p.m. just 100 yards from U.S. 1 in Hilliard.

They are both being held on a $10,000 bond.

