Multiple vehicles, building damages in suspicious fires in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple cars and a building in Arlington have been damaged Saturday morning after two suspicious fire incidents, said the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

First responders were called out to a reported fire just after 4 a.m. at Wally Motors LLC on Lililan Road. At least eight cars in the parking lot behind the building were damaged and the flames spread to the building. JFRD said the building suffered 25 percent of damage, mostly to the roof. It took crews about 20 minutes to take out the flames.

The owner of Wally Motors told First Coast News that he just installed a new roof yesterday. He also said that the vehicles were not his property, but belonged to the transmission shop nearby. The owner of the transmission shop said the cars were not functional and he didn't plan to repair them.

About a block away, officials are also investigating a second suspicious fire Saturday morning at a mechanic store on Bert Rd. At least two cars were damaged in the parking lot, leading investigators to believe the same suspect intentionally started both fires.

The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the case.

