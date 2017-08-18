WTLV
Close

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in North Riverside

First Coast News , WTLV 7:15 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person has died and another person was injured following a shooting in North Riverside Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO reported the shooting on the 400 block of King Street. It said crews were called out to the area around 4:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two victims at two separate locations. One of the victims was unresponsive and the other person, who fled on foot, was found with non-life threatening injuries.

The unresponsive person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the shooting broke out following a dispute among several people in the street. When the argument escalated, the shooting erupted.

Police say they can't identify the victims or the suspects at this time. Police said they believe a black Buick four-door sedan left the scene.

At this time, police aren't sure if any other people were involved. They are also searching the area for any other potential suspects or witnesses to the incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories