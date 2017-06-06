WTLV
Multiple agencies searching for escaped prisoner in Columbia County

The inmate escaped from a work camp and may be in Columbia County

First Coast News , WTLV 5:19 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an escaped prisoner in the Columbia County area Tuesday afternoon.

Percell Brinson escaped from the Hamilton County Work Camp and is believed to be going from vehicle to vehicle in the Fort White area of Columbia County.

Deputies with the Columbia County and Alachua County sheriff's offices and members of the Department of Corrections are on the ground and working actively to find Brinson.

The last vehicle Brinson was seen inside was a 2015 brown Nissan Altima with Florida tag 898KPU.

If you've seen him, please call your local law enforcement immediately.

